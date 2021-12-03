Va. Lottery: Sports betting reached record high in Oct.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Lottery says people in the commonwealth bet a record-high $427 million on sports in October.

They won $397 million that month.

The Virginia Lottery says the state saw a 45.4& revenue increase in sports betting in October, due in part to NFL and college football.

Virginia has recorded $2.4 billion in wagering since the state legalized sports betting back in January.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.