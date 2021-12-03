University of Virginia weighs undergraduate tuition raise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia may soon see its largest increase of undergraduate tuition in roughly a decade. It would impact the next two academic years.

The University cited a number of factors, namely inflation and the desire to pay staff, as the key reasons behind the potential increase.

At a public forum on grounds, UVA leadership discussed the plan to increase undergraduate tuition by somewhere between 3.5%-4.9%. That would bring in some $10.5-$14.9 million.

“We look to other sources and cost efficiencies first,” said Provost Elizabeth Magill. “Tuition is the last resort for us. With that said, as the rector outlined, many of the other funding sources are legally restricted in ways that can be used for one-time or very specific expenditures.”

Nobody spoke at the public comment session, either in person or on Zoom.

The Board of Visitors and Finance Committee will consider the increase at a meeting next week.

