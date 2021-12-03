Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

University of Virginia weighs undergraduate tuition raise

University of Virginia
University of Virginia(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia may soon see its largest increase of undergraduate tuition in roughly a decade. It would impact the next two academic years.

The University cited a number of factors, namely inflation and the desire to pay staff, as the key reasons behind the potential increase.

At a public forum on grounds, UVA leadership discussed the plan to increase undergraduate tuition by somewhere between 3.5%-4.9%. That would bring in some $10.5-$14.9 million.

“We look to other sources and cost efficiencies first,” said Provost Elizabeth Magill. “Tuition is the last resort for us. With that said, as the rector outlined, many of the other funding sources are legally restricted in ways that can be used for one-time or very specific expenditures.”

Nobody spoke at the public comment session, either in person or on Zoom.

The Board of Visitors and Finance Committee will consider the increase at a meeting next week.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Brazos Tacos in Charlottesville
Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move
(FILE)
Concerns grow over potential COVID-19 case surge in central Virginia

Latest News

Ellis Briggs Jr.
Man charged with abduction after Chesterfield missing woman’s remains recovered over one year later
Socks the cow sign
Beloved cow sign taken from Louisa Co. family
UVA Medical Center
Nurses leaving add to stress of staffing shortage at UVA Medical Center
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 ACC Championship Game (FILE)
UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down