Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Two people face 81 charges in Salem vehicle larceny case

(L-R) Courtney Ferguson and Ryan Fletcher-Waldron mugshots
(L-R) Courtney Ferguson and Ryan Fletcher-Waldron mugshots(Salem Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people face 81 charges in connection to a rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts in Salem.

Salem Police have arrested Ryan A. Fletcher-Waldron, 21, and Courtney J. Ferguson, 20, both of Roanoke.

Between November 8 and 13, the Salem 911 operations center received calls from various parts of the city, related to items being stolen from cars and trucks in Salem neighborhoods. That led to the arrest of Fletcher-Waldron on 40 charges of Petit Larceny, Grand Larceny, Theft of a Firearm, Property Damage and Unlawful Entry into a Vehicle, and Ferguson on 41 counts related to the same charges.

19 victims have been identified.

Salem Police urge residents to always keep their vehicles locked when they are not occupied.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Brazos Tacos in Charlottesville
Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 ACC Championship Game (FILE)
UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down

Latest News

Delivering donations to the Toy Lift
Toy Lift Charities donate gifts to children at Fashion Square Mall
COVID-19 lab testing (FILE)
Delays and types of testing impacting COVID-19 variant tracking
VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
(FILE)
Va. Lottery: Sports betting reached record high in Oct.
Charlottesville City Schools is hosting its second part to the response to essential needs...
CCS hosting essential needs drive-thru event Dec. 4