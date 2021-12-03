Toy Lift Charities donate gifts to children at Fashion Square Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The annual Toy Lift set up in the Fashion Square Mall parking lot on Friday, December 3, to accept donated gifts so kids can have the merriest Christmas yet.

Donations from the Minute Men Motorcycle Club purchased an entire trailer full of gifts.

Toy donation from Minute Men Motorcycle Club (WVIR)

“It makes all of us just feel great, it warms our hearts. It’s the best thing in the world that we could put a smile on a little kids face that may not have had one otherwise,” Paul Lockerby, the vice president of the club, said.

All the presents went to Toy Lift Charlottesville, a nonprofit Tom Powell began years ago.

“I started in 1989 when my children had toys from the previous Christmas they weren’t playing with. Some of it was still in the boxes,” Powell said.

He says the 2021 donation will serve over 3,600 children and over 1,600 families.

School counselors from Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville came up with a list of students who may especially appreciate a few gifts this holiday season.

Click here to donate or find contact information to join the list.

