Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Toy Lift Charities donate gifts to children at Fashion Square Mall

By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The annual Toy Lift set up in the Fashion Square Mall parking lot on Friday, December 3, to accept donated gifts so kids can have the merriest Christmas yet.

Donations from the Minute Men Motorcycle Club purchased an entire trailer full of gifts.

Toy donation from Minute Men Motorcycle Club
Toy donation from Minute Men Motorcycle Club(WVIR)

“It makes all of us just feel great, it warms our hearts. It’s the best thing in the world that we could put a smile on a little kids face that may not have had one otherwise,” Paul Lockerby, the vice president of the club, said.

All the presents went to Toy Lift Charlottesville, a nonprofit Tom Powell began years ago.

“I started in 1989 when my children had toys from the previous Christmas they weren’t playing with. Some of it was still in the boxes,” Powell said.

He says the 2021 donation will serve over 3,600 children and over 1,600 families.

School counselors from Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville came up with a list of students who may especially appreciate a few gifts this holiday season.

Click here to donate or find contact information to join the list.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Brazos Tacos in Charlottesville
Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 ACC Championship Game (FILE)
UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down

Latest News

COVID-19 lab testing (FILE)
Delays and types of testing impacting COVID-19 variant tracking
VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
(FILE)
Va. Lottery: Sports betting reached record high in Oct.
Charlottesville City Schools is hosting its second part to the response to essential needs...
CCS hosting essential needs drive-thru event Dec. 4