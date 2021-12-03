Sunny, breezy & pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front moved to our east last night. After reaching the 70s yesterday, temperatures will gradually begin to cool. Today will feature a fair amount of sunshine, breezy and mild conditions. Another cold front will move through later Saturday. Behind that system temperatures will cool to more seasonal levels. Showers are expected Monday, and more significant will move in Wednesday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly to mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 50s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.