Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Sunny, breezy & pleasant

Back to reality
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front moved to our east last night. After reaching the 70s yesterday, temperatures will gradually begin to cool. Today will feature a fair amount of sunshine, breezy and mild conditions. Another cold front will move through later Saturday. Behind that system temperatures will cool to more seasonal levels. Showers are expected Monday, and more significant will move in Wednesday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly to mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 50s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Brazos Tacos in Charlottesville
Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 ACC Championship Game (FILE)
UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Still Very Mild for Early December
nbc29 weather at noon
December warmth