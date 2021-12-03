Still Very Mild for Early December

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Above average, mild temperatures for early December will continue Friday and into the start of the weekend. A couple of cold fronts will swing across the region, but pass through dry. One cold front overnight, will kick up the wind. At this time, a Wind Advisory continues for the Shenandoah Valley until 6 AM Friday. Higher elevations will experience the highest wind gusts of 40 -50 mph.

Still mild, behind the front for Friday with highs back in the 60s. Another cold front will push across the region Saturday, it will make for breezy conditions. Temperatures a little cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s. Cooler, more seasonable by Sunday. Currently, a few showers are expected Monday. Chilly temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday next week, with another storm approaching Wednesday, that may bring us some decent rain.

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy at times, mild. Lows low 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, still mild, breezy early. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, some showers, late clearing. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 20s to aorund 30.

Tuesday: Variable clouds, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low 30s.

Wednesday: Cloudy, chilly, rain - may start as a wintry mix. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low 30s.

Thursday: Clearing, cool. Highs upper 40s to around 50.

