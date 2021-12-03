Advertise With Us
Saturdays in Dec. offering holiday festivities in Staunton

Santa's Workshop in Staunton features all kinds of toys over the years on display.
Santa's Workshop in Staunton features all kinds of toys over the years on display.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Staunton Downtown Development Association is offering a trip down memory lane.

You can see toys, new and old, on display at Santa’s Workshop in a building on New Street, right next to the R.R. Smith Center.

It’s part of all kinds of downtown festivities that include the jolly old elf, strolling holiday characters, musicians, and a Winter Market.

It’s all happening the first three Saturdays in December.

More information is available on the SDDA website.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

