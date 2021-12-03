Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Officials: 9 taken to hospital, dozens displaced after fire

(FILE)
(FILE)(Live 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Fairfax County fire officials say two people suffered life-threatening injuries and dozens were displaced after a fire broke out at a Herndon apartment building.

Officials say firefighters responding to the blaze Thursday found found fire coming from the second floor and the stairwell filled with smoke.

Officials say a mother and her three young children tied sheets together and climbed down to safety before firefighters arrived and another three residents were rescued by ladder.

Nine residents were taken to the hospital, including two with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that the accidental fire was caused by an electrical event involving a charging cable in a bedroom.

Officials say the fire left 11 apartments uninhabitable, displacing 44 residents.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Brazos Tacos in Charlottesville
Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 ACC Championship Game (FILE)
UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down

Latest News

Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ...
Suspects in Khaleesi case extradited to Virginia
(FILE)
UVA School of Law: Supply chain issues create breeding ground for scammers
Urban farming class at Charlottesville High School.
CHS students raising chickens for urban farming class
Part of Jerry Hendricks Christmas scene train display being featured in downtown Staunton...
Augusta Railroad Club offers holiday display, still looking for permanent home