Friday Art Walk begins in Charlottesville

Signs on the Second Street Gallery Window
Signs on the Second Street Gallery Window
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On the first Friday of the month art galleries in Charlottesville showcase their new exhibits in a walking tour. Three art galleries took part in the first Friday art walk on Dec. 3. The art ranges from Virginia artists collaboratives to holiday inspired works.

“First Friday - it happens every first Friday of the month, just like it sounds, and its a fantastic way to just get out and see what all the creative people in town are doing,” Alan Goffinski, the director of the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, said.

The Bridge Processive Arts Initiative mapped a path you can follow to get a glimpse of everything. It ends with the Charlottesville Grand Illumination festivities. The walk is self-guided and can be done at any point in the evening.

“I feel like it’s our responsibility in some way as citizens in a community to participate in the arts. So coming out to first Friday is a way of engaging and supporting, especially if you can’t do that monetarily and you can do [it] to show your support anyway,” Sri Kodakalla, the public programs coordinator at Second Street Gallery, said.

Second Street Gallery has two new exhibitions that feature only artists from Virginia. They paired each artist with a photographer to take a look inside their art making process.

“If you’re someone who doesn’t necessarily love art, it’s really cool to engage in seeing what an artist does to contextualize what the art is,” Kodakalla said.

The map definitely doesn’t show you all the art in Charlottesville, but it gives you a good taste.

“We think that arts have that really great way of shifting perspective and making us learn more about ourselves and the world around us,” Goffinski said.



