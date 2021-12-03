Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

FBI Richmond joins search for Spotsylvania woman missing since 2015

The FBI has joined the search for a woman who disappeared from Virginia in 2015.
The FBI has joined the search for a woman who disappeared from Virginia in 2015.(Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The FBI branch in Richmond has joined the search for a 19-year-old Spotsylvania woman who has been missing for six years.

Katelin Michelle Akens was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, when her mother, Lisa Sullivan, dropped her off at her stepdad’s house in the 200 block of Oak Crest Drive in Partlow.

He took her to the Franconia-Springfield Metro station to catch a train to Reagan International so she could fly back to Arizona, where she was living, and was getting ready to start cosmetology school. The mother says she got a text message saying Katelin had boarded the plane; it turns out, however, she never boarded the plane.

Akens is described as a white woman, has blue eyes, weighs 122 pounds, with blonde hair. She also has distinctive tattoos, specifically five butterflies on her arm and three stars on her right foot; and piercings in her belly button, nose and lip.

Anyone with information on Akens disappearance should call the FBI at 804-261-1044.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Brazos Tacos in Charlottesville
Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 ACC Championship Game (FILE)
UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down

Latest News

COVID-19 lab testing (FILE)
Delays and types of testing impacting COVID-19 variant tracking
(FILE)
Va. Lottery: Sports betting reached record high in Oct.
Charlottesville City Schools is hosting its second part to the response to essential needs...
CCS hosting essential needs drive-thru event Dec. 4
General Assembly Building (FILE)
Virginia GOP completes sweep of elections with House win