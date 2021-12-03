CHS students raising chickens for urban farming class

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Charlottesville High School students are getting their hands dirty while learning outside of the classroom.

”I’m a senior, I’m going to take a course that I might actually enjoy taking and not dread going to class, and so I took this,” Eddy Tennant said.

Farming, entrepreneurship and business are all part of the mix.

“It’s just a great opportunity for the students to be outside and get hands-on experiences,” urban farming teacher Peter Davis said.

They’re even raising chickens.

“We got these day-old baby chicks, they have been handheld, and the kids have just absolutely loved having them,” Davis said. “I got a great picture of a huge hawk sitting right on top of the coop looking down in there, but it’s protected on the top and the kids were like, ‘Oh, that’s why we spent so much time putting the cover over it.’”

“They’re kind of funny. I mean, they’re not the brightest animal, so it’s interesting to watch them sort of figure things out,” Eddy said.

Technology is also working to keep these chickens safe.

“We have an automatic door that closes in the evening, opens up in the morning. Chickens are very instinctual to go in where it’s safe at night,” Davis said.

Davis says, above all, it’s about teaching work ethic.

“I firmly believe that students are more than likely going to be running their own business at some point in time. You know, whether it’s big or small, and just being able to provide a little bit of that push in that direction is pretty awesome,” Davis said.

The chickens have been good for all students not just for ones in the class. Davis calls it chicken therapy.

