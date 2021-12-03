Advertise With Us
date 2021-12-03
CCS hosting essential needs drive-thru event Dec. 4

Charlottesville City Schools is hosting its second part to the response to essential needs...
Charlottesville City Schools is hosting its second part to the response to essential needs drive-thru event on Saturday, Dec. 4.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is hosting its second part to the response to essential needs drive-thru event on Saturday, December 4.

Students and families can come pick out winter clothing and even get a vaccine.

The event is sponsored by The Chris Long Foundation, the YMCA, The United Way, and the Blue Ridge Health District.

“We’re going to have some of the same things that we have normally: so our hygiene bags, food for families, and then we’re also going to have coats and hats and gloves,” CCS Family Engagement Coordinator Bianca Johnson said. “It’s here, it’s accessible, it’s free.”

The drive runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Charlottesville High School.

