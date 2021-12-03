Advertise With Us
Amber Alert: 13-year-old girl missing in N.C.

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Laela Kamoria Jones is a 13-year-old Black female, approximately 5 feet tall and weighing 117 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing dark jeans, black Nike slides or Crocs.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or call 911.

