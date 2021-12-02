Vita Nova moving to new spot on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Vita Nova is moving to a new location on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

The pizza and pasta bar is taking over the corner spot where the Impeccable Pig used to be. The restaurant hopes this will offer more space for customers, but keep the same menu.

“Just keep coming to the mall to support the business,” owner Giovanni Sestito said.

Vita Nova’s move was delayed because of supply chain issues, but should be opening in the next few weeks.

