Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Vita Nova moving to new spot on the Downtown Mall

Vita Nova pizza restaurant in Charlottesville
Vita Nova pizza restaurant in Charlottesville(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Vita Nova is moving to a new location on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

The pizza and pasta bar is taking over the corner spot where the Impeccable Pig used to be. The restaurant hopes this will offer more space for customers, but keep the same menu.

“Just keep coming to the mall to support the business,” owner Giovanni Sestito said.

Vita Nova’s move was delayed because of supply chain issues, but should be opening in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Brazos Tacos in Charlottesville
Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move
(FILE)
Concerns grow over potential COVID-19 case surge in central Virginia

Latest News

UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 ACC Championship Game (FILE)
UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down
Robbie, a student at Henley Middle School
Albemarle Co. Public Schools recognize special education legislation
Sen. Tim Kaine (FILE)
Sen. Kaine on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health
(FILE)
African American Teaching Fellows opens annual application