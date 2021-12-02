Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Virginia Tech fans edit Scott Stadium name on Google

Virginia Tech fans change UVA football stadium name to "Lane Stadium North" on Google
Virginia Tech fans change UVA football stadium name to "Lane Stadium North" on Google(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tech fans are having some fun on the internet following Saturdays’ Commonwealth Clash 29-24 victory over the University of Virginia.

For a while, if you looked up “Scott Stadium” in Google, it would register as “Lane Stadium North.”

Lane Stadium is the home field for the Hokies in Blacksburg.

The same result would appear in Google Maps, giving people directions to UVA’s stadium renamed as “Lane Stadium North.”

“I actually Googled it myself to see if it was real and it turned up for me on Google Maps,” UVA student Jonathan Laredo said. “I thought it was funny, disrespectful, but it was funny.”

The Google listing has been changed back to Scott Stadium, but “Lane Stadium North” still pings in Google Maps.

Virginia Tech has won 17 out of the last 18 meetings against in-state rival UVA.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Brazos Tacos in Charlottesville
Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move
(FILE)
Concerns grow over potential COVID-19 case surge in central Virginia

Latest News

UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 ACC Championship Game (FILE)
UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down
Robbie, a student at Henley Middle School
Albemarle Co. Public Schools recognize special education legislation
Sen. Tim Kaine (FILE)
Sen. Kaine on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health
Vita Nova pizza restaurant in Charlottesville
Vita Nova moving to new spot on the Downtown Mall
(FILE)
African American Teaching Fellows opens annual application