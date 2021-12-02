Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down

UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 ACC Championship Game (FILE)
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 ACC Championship Game (FILE)(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Football Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall is stepping down.

The coach made the announcement Thursday, December 2.

Mendenhall will step down from his position after the Cavaliers’ upcoming bowl game.

The ‘Hoos have a 36-28 record under Mendenhall, who has served as head coach for six seasons. They’re 6-6 this year.

A news conference is expected to get underway around 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Brazos Tacos in Charlottesville
Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move
(FILE)
Concerns grow over potential COVID-19 case surge in central Virginia

Latest News

Charlottesville Gladiators are the city's first professional basketball team
Meet the Charlottesville Gladiators, 1st pro team in Albemarle Co.
FILE - Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry coaches against Illinois during an NCAA...
WATCH: Breaking down Brent Pry’s introduction to Virginia Tech
FILE - Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry coaches against Illinois during an NCAA...
Virginia Tech names Penn State’s Pry new head football coach
UVA Basketball falls to Iowa 75-74 in the Big Ten Acc Challenge
Cavaliers fall to Iowa in Big 10 ACC Challenge