Turning up the heat

Hold on to your hat
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warm front is now to our north. A southwest wind and a bit of sunshine will boost temperatures to near 70 today. A wind Advisory will be in effect for the Shenandoah Valley, keep that in mind if you drive a high profile vehicle. There is also a Fire Weather Watch for the Shenandoah Valley, outdoor burning not recommended. A weak cold front is expected to move through tonight. Temperatures behind it will cool, but still expected to remain above normal for Friday and Saturday. Showers will move in Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: around 70

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Cloudy, showers, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: mid 40s

