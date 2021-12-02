Ting and BRAFB partnering for the holiday season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An internet service provider is giving back for the holidays, and a Charlottesville-area nonprofit is benefitting.

Ting is giving $25 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank for every order the company gets between now and January 15, 2022.

“We have sponsored numerous organizations throughout Charlottesville, and this is our second year giving to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank,” City Manager Ting Charlottesville Kara Chandeysson said.

Ting is also encouraging its current customers to bring non-perishable food items to the food bank.

