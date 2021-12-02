Police shooting raises questions over Black man’s gun rights

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Leaders in the Black community of Virginia Beach are calling for a federal investigation into the fatal police shooting of a Black man earlier this year. They said Wednesday that Donovon Lynch’s right to carry a gun for protection was ignored during a night of violence last March on the city’s oceanfront.

Local activists have called for justice, a day after a special grand jury found that a police officer was justified in fatally shooting Lynch.

The city’s prosecutors said Officer Solomon Simmons was justified in protecting himself and others.

Lynch’s father said he carried a gun because he had a security business.

