Police shooting raises questions over Black man’s gun rights

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Leaders in the Black community of Virginia Beach are calling for a federal investigation into the fatal police shooting of a Black man earlier this year. They said Wednesday that Donovon Lynch’s right to carry a gun for protection was ignored during a night of violence last March on the city’s oceanfront.

Local activists have called for justice, a day after a special grand jury found that a police officer was justified in fatally shooting Lynch.

The city’s prosecutors said Officer Solomon Simmons was justified in protecting himself and others.

Lynch’s father said he carried a gun because he had a security business.

