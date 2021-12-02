Meet the Charlottesville Gladiators, 1st pro team in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t have to go far to catch a professional basketball game anymore. The Charlottesville Gladiators are new member of the American Basketball Association.

“The first professional team that Charlottesville has ever had,” Head Coach Sean Singletary said.

He’s not the only Charlottesville tie to this pro team.

“We’re a bunch of guys who played high school in the local areas who want to continue their career playing professional and trying to get some community engagement, be in touch with the fans, and just bring something exciting to the town,” Singletary said.

Thomas Brown is one of the many central Virginia natives on the team.

“We really want the support from the community,” Brown said. “We have a ton of guys from Charlottesville, a few guys from surrounding counties, but this is all not just for us but it’s just to bring excitement for the community and the kids to have something to look forward to have something to do on the weekend.”

The Gladiators next game is at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, December 5, at Monticello High School.

The team also needs many volunteers to help game operations. These are the positions the Gladiators need help with:

Shot Clock

Stat Book

Game Clock

Ticket Table

Raffle Table

Ball Boy/Girl

Towel Boy/Girl

Halftime Talents

Photographer

Vendors

Food Vendors (Food Trucks outside only)

Music/DJ

If you would like to volunteer, you can message the team on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.