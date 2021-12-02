Massive holiday light show in Fluvanna County raises spirits and money

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - As the calendar flips to December, it’s officially time for some holiday cheer -- and arguably no one embodies that spirit more than Jeff Spinello.

Spinello decorates his Lake Monticello house and organizes a massive light show. It pairs holiday songs with rhythmic lights, combining Hanukkah and Christmas, sounds and lights to make a winter wonderland.

He’s been setting up light shows every December for 18 years, and they’ve only grown larger and brighter.

“Some people say I have a problem,” he said. We asked if he does. “Maybe,” he said with a laugh.

Spinello said he does it for the reactions he gets from everyone when they see his work. Following our interview with him, two four-year-olds from different families drove by with their families in awe of the decorations.

“To see people come and enjoy something that I created and spent so much time on, it’s awesome,” he said. “It’s great.”

The show is not just about helping people get into the holiday spirit. It’s also about helping.

Spinello is raising money for Lake Monticello Fire & Rescue as well as a pair of animal organizations -- the SPCA and Caring for Creatures.

“The county gives us some money, but it’s not enough to cover all of our expenses,” said John Lie, the vice president of Lake Monticello Fire & Rescue. “We depend on the public for donations to keep the ambulances and fire trucks running.”

That’s why Spinello wants people to come out and visit -- whether you’re a first-timer or a holiday regular.

“This woman used to bring her son and now her son is bringing his daughter,” he said. “So now we’re on the third generation over the last 18 years we’ve been doing it. And it’s really fun to see these people enjoy what I create.”

The light show will stay up through the first week of January. If you’re interested in attending, click here.

