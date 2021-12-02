December warmth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Southwesterly wind and breaks of sunshine will deliver above normal temperatures today. Our wind will increase as well. The Shenandoah Valley is under a Wind Advisory for much of the day. Meanwhile a weak cold front is expected to move through late tonight. It will cool temperatures a bit, but will still be running a few degrees above normal. It’s back to reality Sunday, with a few scattered showers Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: around 70

Tonight: Mostly clear & breezy, Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 60...Low low 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: mid 40s

