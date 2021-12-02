Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Charlottesville mom using social media following to help give back to community

Lindsey Tessada's past initiatives.
Lindsey Tessada's past initiatives.(Lindsey Tessada)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lindsey Tessada is using hotmomsofcville on Instagram to hold monthly fundraising event in the Charlottesville community.

For December, she and her followers are supporting City of Promise.

“This is I feel like the heart of exactly the kind of work I want to be doing in the community,” Tessada said.

Tessada says she has so far received more than $1,500 in donations. Charlottesville’s Firefly restaurant is also getting involved by donating a portion of sales on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and Wednesday, Dec. 8, to City of Promise.

City of Promise plans to use the donations to buy items for its Christmas shop to help kids in its footprint get gifts for their loved ones.

“We get donations from the community and we go out and buy things like body wash, jewelry, hats, and gloves,” City of Promise Executive Director Mary Coleman said. “Kids get to come by on December 11 and pick out something for their mom and dad.”

Tessada’s other initiatives include supporting the Kindness Café and through a partnership with Alakazam, the International Recuse Committee, among many others.

“It’s my privilege to be in a position where I don’t need my basic needs met every single day, and it’s just my privilege to be able to help people through really hard times,” Tessada said.

Tessada says she is inspired by her late father, who spent his life helping others, at home and abroad.

“My dad he died two years ago and he was an amazing philanthropist,” Tessada said. “He was a very giving, loving man and when he died I was giving his eulogy, and I remember promising him I would live a life that honored his legacy.”

Now she leads others in giving back to the community.

“It’s just so amazing to see strangers on the internet, who I’ve never met, show up and volunteer and send me money for these organizations,” Tessada said.

If you are interested in donating to the City of Promise initiative or any others you can Venmo her @lindseytessada.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Brazos Tacos in Charlottesville
Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move
(FILE)
Concerns grow over potential COVID-19 case surge in central Virginia

Latest News

(FILE)
Police shooting raises questions over Black man’s gun rights
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Jasmine L. A. Moore.
Chesterfield missing woman’s remains recovered over one year later
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak