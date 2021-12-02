Albemarle Co. Public Schools recognize special education legislation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is recognizing a day in history that changed their schools for the better.

Federal legislation passed December 2, 1975, allowed special education departments in public schools.

Now, Albemarle County has robust opportunities for learners of all kinds.

Nicole Group is the Special Education Advisory Committee chair. She also has a child with special needs who attends Henley Middle School and can attest to their services first hand.

“If you have a child with special needs, and you’re just starting out on this journey, don’t worry, you’re not alone. There are lots of resources, just reach out to your case managers,” Group said.

ACPS case managers sit with parents and build an individualized education document to ensure learning for students with all ability levels.

They meet about four times a year to collaborate on an learning plan.

