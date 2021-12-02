African American Teaching Fellows opens annual application

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - African American Teaching Fellows is offering a gateway between college and a job in Charlottesville City Schools.

“Every winter we open up our application for new fellowships,” AATF Executive Director Tamara Dias said. “Fellowships officially start in June of 2022.”

Dias says there are 10 students for every Charlottesville teacher, and only one-of-every-ten teachers is Black.

The AATF program works to level that ratio.

“We love that our fellows get the opportunity to really bring their background, their experiences as educators into the classroom and represent just a piece of that diversity,” Dias said.

Quana Dennis applied and was accepted to the program back in December 2020. He says it’s still paying off.

“AATF will provide a scholarship to you, and they’ll give that to a school of your choice. It will cover your fees and your textbooks,” Dennis said.

He says the funding also paid for testing he needs that will qualify him to teach in the state.

“Typically, we’re seeking students who are enrolled in graduate or undergraduate education program, or recent graduates who are interested in returning to school to become educators,” Dias said.

