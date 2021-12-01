Advertise With Us
Wintergreen Resort under new ownership

Wintergreen Resort (FILE)
Wintergreen Resort (FILE)(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wintergreen Resort is now under new ownership, just in time for ski season.

“I think the easiest way to put it is Wintergreen Resort was purchased by Wintergreen Resort,” Pacific Group Resorts East Coast Resorts’ Lori Zaloga said.

They have been running the resort since 2015.

“Basically, we purchased everything else,” she said. “The real estate, the lifts, the snow-making system. So now we are the sole owner and operator of Wintergreen Resort.”

The purchase was finalized in October, and Zaloga says you shouldn’t see any changes when heading up the mountain this year.

“Nothing has changed,” she said. “We don’t plan on any staffing changes, policy changes. Everything will be status quo as we head into the winter season.”

As far as when you can hit the slopes this winter, the wait is almost over.

“We’ve already begun making snow as of Friday, November 26th. So we’re looking to get the slopes open tentatively on December 11th, which is a Saturday,” Zaloga said.

This year when you head up the slopes, there will be some changes to the COVID-19 protocols that were in place last winter.

“If anything, there are less restrictions than last year,” she said. “We are just asking all of our guests to follow our guidelines and to have a great time.”

