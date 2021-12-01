Volunteers looking to help anyone in need this holiday season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is all about giving back and two women in Charlottesville are doing just that.

Sister Ashley Jensen and Sister Shaylee Ferrell are living in Charlottesville temporarily on mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They’re goal from now until Christmas is to give back to anyone in need.

“We were just hoping to serve people to get out and honestly meet new people and just try and help people around the holidays,” Jensen said.

When Jensen and Ferrell came to Charlottesville, they wanted to help in anyone they could.

“I’ve been able to serve at food banks, I’ve been able to serve on farms, I’ve been able to serve at nonprofit organizations,” Ferrell said. “Everyone can use a little help no matter what it is, and so we were just trying to throw anything out there like this.”

So they posted on Facebook and were overwhelmed with the response.

“We’ve had so many responses from people to like walk their dogs, because like they had surgery on their leg and they can’t walk their dogs,” Ferrell said. “We’re just hoping to reach out to people who need help right now. It’s like they could pay someone to help them, or they could do themselves. But why not just have someone like us just come and help them because we want to.”

If you are in need of help, you can reach out to Ferrell and Jensen via email at 48210614@missionary.org or call them at 434-825-9712.

