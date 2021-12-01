Two women killed in head-on crash during police pursuit on I-95

Advertise With Us
Two women were killed in a head-on crash that occurred during a police pursuit on I-95 in Greensville.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two women were killed in a head-on crash that occurred during a police pursuit on I-95 in Greensville.

On Nov. 30, Virginia State Police responded to a crash that happened after 9 p.m. at mile marker 16 on I-95.

Police in Emporia were pursuing a 2018 BMW after it refused to stop. The BMW was traveling north on I-95 when it made a U-turn and began traveling south in the northbound lanes, and struck a 2011 Lincoln head-on.

The driver of the BMW, Jermaine Ricardo Bernard, 30, of Richmond, and a female passenger were both ejected from the vehicle. They were not wearing seatbelts. Bernard was flown to VCU Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. The female passenger died at the scene.

The passenger has not been identified due to police still being in the process of notifying kin.

The driver of the Lincoln was a 36-year-old New London, Connecticut man. He was taken to Emporia Hospital and then flown to VCU Medical Center for serious injuries. Melissa R. Dorsett, 36, of New London, Connecticut was the passenger of the Lincoln. She died at the scene. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Virginia State Police continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

