Tracking Warm Front with Warmer Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking the progress of a Warm Front. As it lifts over the region this evening, it will produce a sprinkle or a light passing shower. Little to no measurable rain expected.

A much warmer southerly and southwesterly wind flow will take hold Thursday and Friday. This will boost temperatures to well above average levels. Feeling more like spring time.

Winds will be gusty Thursday. The strongest winds will be over the Allegheny Highlands and portions of the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains.

The weekend will be dry. Trending cooler Sunday.

No signs of important rain or cold air in the extended outlook.

Wednesday night: mostly cloudy with a small chance for a sprinkle or light rain shower. Lows lower 40s.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny and milder. Gusty winds with high temperatures in the 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Friday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the 60s. 50s and dry for Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination Friday evening on the Downtown Mall. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows colder in the lower 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

