Staunton artist creates calendar to support downtown

Artist Haley Roberts created a 2021 calendar of downtown Staunton to support the Staunton...
Artist Haley Roberts created a 2021 calendar of downtown Staunton to support the Staunton Downtown Development Association.
By Tara Todd
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A Staunton artist is using her talents to support downtown.

Haley Roberts has created a calendar of notable Staunton businesses. All the proceeds are going to support the Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA).

Roberts started with her favorites like Pufferbellies Toys and Books, Black Dog Bikes, and Reunion Bakery & Espresso. Then she chose what she refers to as interesting businesses like Gibson’s Warehouse Hotel, and different kinds of businesses.

“I’m crazy in love with my hometown. I like love Staunton,” Roberts said. “It is amazing and there’s so many amazing businesses and people I wanted to give back to.”

If you want to get your calendar in time for Christmas, December 15 is the deadline. But, you have through December 20 in order for the money to benefit the Staunton Downtown Development Association.

Roberts is taking orders online at her business Little Miss Pinkerbell.

