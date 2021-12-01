Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital announces new president

Rita Bunch
Rita Bunch(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital has a new president.

Rita Bunch has been appointed as the new head of the Sentara network. She recently held a position as vice president of operations at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.

“We’re going to continue the wonderful work that the team there has already been doing for our community. It’s evident that we provide exceptional care, and we want to continue that and look for other ways to bring new services to the community,” Bunch said.

Bunch will start working with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in January 2022.

