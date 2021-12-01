Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Recount in 1 Virginia House district set for this week

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — One of the two outstanding recounts requested by Democratic incumbents who trail their GOP challengers in Virginia House races will take place Thursday and Friday.

Republicans won at least 50 seats in the 100-seat chamber in the Nov. 2 election and have said they expect their leads to hold in the 85th and 91st Districts, where the recounts were requested.

The secondary count of ballots in Virginia Beach’s 85th District race between Republican Karen Greenhalgh and Del. Alex Askew will kick off Thursday morning. That’s according to Christine Lewis, the city’s deputy registrar.

The second recount is expected to take place next week.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

