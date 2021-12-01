Advertise With Us
Plenty of clouds and seasonal temperatures

Late week warm-up
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning sunshine has given way to mostly cloudy skies. Despite the cloudiness, temperatures are expected to be seasonal. A few sprinkles will be possible, however, the current air mass is so dry, most of the energy is expected to evaporate. Meanwhile, a significant warm-up is store for our late week. Winds will increase Thursday. The Shenandoah Valley will be under a High Wind Watch, and a Fire Weather Watch (outdoor burning not recommended). Conditions will begin to cool by the second half of the weekend, with scattered showers Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 40s

