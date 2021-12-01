Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

New system aims to improve mental health response

Marcus David Peters was a 24 year old African-American man who was shot and killed by a...
Marcus David Peters was a 24 year old African-American man who was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on May 14 2018 while experiencing a mental health crisis.(WHSV)
By Associated Press and Richmond Times-Dispatch
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is launching a new system to improve the response to mental health emergencies. News outlets report that the Marcus Alert system launches Wednesday in five regions in the state.

The system is named for Marcus-David Peters, who was fatally shot in 2018 by police after he charged an officer amid a behavioral health crisis.

It will start as a pilot program in Richmond, Virginia Beach, Prince William County, Bristol and adjacent Washington County, and five counties in the northern Piedmont.

It must expand to all parts of the state by July 1, 2026.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD makes arrest in connection with 2 bodies found near Linda Ln.
(FILE)
Concerns grow over potential COVID-19 case surge in central Virginia

Latest News

(FILE)
VDH: 971,529 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,720 deaths
COVID-19 vaccine shot
Update on UVA’s research behind potential COVID-19 vaccine capable against any variant
A sculpture at The Bodice Project exhibit.
Sculpture exhibit at UVA promotes emotional healing for breast cancer survivors
A dentist at the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic in Fishersville.
Giving Tuesday donations to support free dental visits for hundreds of Shenandoah Valley kids
Santa's new fully refurbished sleigh for the Staunton Christmas parade.
Santa has a new ride as Staunton Christmas parade returns