Machinery fire spread through Harrisonburg industrial building

A large amount of firefighters are responding to a reported fire in the area of the Packaging...
A large amount of firefighters are responding to a reported fire in the area of the Packaging Corporation of America location along the 900 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Harrisonburg.(Timothy Smith)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A large amount of firefighters are responding to a 3-alarm fire at the Packaging Corporation of America location along the 900 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Harrisonburg on Tuesday night.

This fire started after 9:00 p.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they saw a fully involved fire, according to Mike Parks, Director of Communications for the city.

Parks said the fire spread through the building, as well as to railcars outside the building.

As of 11:15 p.m., the fire was marked completely out and under control. There are no injuries reported among employees or first responders.

Parks adds that the building is completely open and functioning. The fire began in a piece of machinery.

