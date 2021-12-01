Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Liberty University professor arrested on sexual battery charge

William Atwell mugshot-Liberty University professor
William Atwell mugshot-Liberty University professor(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Liberty University professor has been arrested by the school’s police force.

Documents from the Lynchburg General District Court show William Atwell has been charged with sexual battery and abduction by force or intimidation.

Records show he was arrested November 20 with Liberty University listed as the arresting agency. Atwell is currently suspended from the university pending the outcome of the investigation.

The alleged incident happened September 15.

He has posted a $3,000 bond and his court date is set for January 25, 2022.

The Liberty University faculty directory shows Atwell is an Associate Professor of American Sign Language

A university spokesperson released this statement:

“Liberty University takes nothing more seriously than claims that a faculty member has had inappropriate sexual contact with one of our students, something for which there is zero tolerance. We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness, care, and concern. With the student’s consent, the university turned the matter over to the appropriate legal authorities and the faculty member in question was arrested. The faculty member has also been suspended by the university pending the outcome of this matter. To protect the integrity of investigation and the privacy of the student, we will limit further comment.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD makes arrest in connection with 2 bodies found near Linda Ln.
(FILE)
Concerns grow over potential COVID-19 case surge in central Virginia

Latest News

Brazos Tacos in Charlottesville
Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move
Right now, the courthouse is located in Staunton.
Augusta County proposes plan to move courthouse out of Staunton
The initiative is now in Phase II, as the Board of Supervisors heard 14 proposals to improve...
Albemarle supervisors hear 14 new proposals for county’s stream health initiative
(File)
CAAR: Housing prices not going down in Charlottesville