Increasing clouds and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A warm front is lifting north. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness today. A few sprinkles can not be ruled out, but most of the region should remain dry. Warmer conditions can be expected Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, boosting temperatures into the 60s. The wind will be the big concern Thursday, especially across the Shenandoah Valley. Wind gusts could exceed 45 mph. Our next chance for showers will be Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing cloudiness, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...LOw: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 40s

