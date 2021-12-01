Advertise With Us
Grand jury clears officer who shot Pharrell Williams’ cousin

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A grand jury has found that a Virginia Beach police officer was justified in fatally shooting a Black man armed with a gun during a chaotic night of violence on the city’s oceanfront.

The death of Donovon Lynch has drawn heightened scrutiny because he is a cousin Grammy winning musician Pharrell Williams.

Lynch’s father also filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit.

The city’s prosecutors said Tuesday that Officer Solomon Simmons was justified in protecting himself and others in the late March shooting. They said Lynch racked a round into his handgun’s chamber and pointed his weapon toward a parking lot filled with multiple people and police. The prosecutors also said that Lynch began to turn toward Simmons.

