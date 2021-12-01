Giving local on Giving Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to give back to organizations and charities that mean the most to you. Giving back for some means donating to their favorite organization or one they think is making a difference. Community favorites outlined what they will do with donations.

Martha Jefferson Hospital

“Health care has been on everyone’s minds these days. One thing that is very special to Martha Jefferson Hospital is that 100% of every gift goes directly into supporting the programs and services that we’re providing to our patients and their families and our staff. And 100% of every gift stays right here in our community to support people in Charlottesville and the greater area that we serve,” Kimberly Skelly, the president of the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation, said.

The donations will support caregivers at Martha Jefferson Hospital which range from nurses to lab technicians. The hospital is doubling all gifts up to $15,000 until midnight on Nov. 30.

Loaves and Fishes

Loaves and fishes is a Charlottesville food bank that makes healthy food accessible to those who can’t afford it.

“I would like to be able to see us as the healthy food alternative for people who can’t afford to buy it themselves. If you are interested in healthy eating personally and you’re also interested in helping people in your community, help us teach and provide the food they really need,” Jane Mills, the executive director at Loaves and Fishes, said.

This year they are asking people to consider donating money instead of food if possible.

“One of the things that we encourage people to do is give money instead of food because we are able to buy food at a much better price than retail,” Mills said.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative encourages people to sign up to become a member. This means pledging a certain monthly contribution to finance the bridge to upkeep public murals among other things.

“That allows us to do the great things that we do all year round. And host fantastic community events out in the city. There are some great perks on a regular basis - fun giveaways, discounts, and special events,” Alan Goffinski, director of the bridge, said.

