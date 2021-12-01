Advertise With Us
December Days Ahead. More Clouds Wednesday. Milder Late Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - December Days ahead and milder temperatures too. Overall, it will remain a relatively dry stretch of weather this week. Wednesday, morning sun will give way to increasing and thickening clouds, with highs in the seasonable 50s. The clouds in association, with the next disturbance and front approaching the region. By Wednesday night, this front will pass through, largely dry. Much milder temperatures for the late week, with highs well in the 60s. We will have increased winds during this time. A High Wind Watch and Fire Watch is currently posted for the Blue Ridge, Mountains, Shenandoah Valley and Alleghenies for the late week. Another dry front will knock temperatures back down for the weekend. At this time, watching for possible rain, by next Monday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lows upper 20 to low 30s.

Wednesday: Turning Mostly cloudy. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild and windy. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, milder, breezy. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Monday: Cloudy, showers. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, breezy, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s.

