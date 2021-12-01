Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville restaurants, Brazos Tacos and The Bebedero, are on the move.

The Bebedero announced they will be moving a few doors down on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. Service at the new location will start in March and service at the old location will end on Dec 18.

Another Charlottesville restaurant, Brazos Tacos, is opening a second location. They currently have one restaurant near IX Park and the second will be opening in the Barracks Shopping Center.

The Barracks’ Brazos will be a full service restaurant and include a large patio.

“We’ll still be able to provide all the tacos that everyone has come to love here at Brazos and we’re gonna be able to have our margaritas and things like that,” said Brazos Tacos general manager Travis Dotson stated. “We will also be adding a full service element to it, so the counter won’t be a thing. It’ll be a place where you can go in, sit down, and have someone take care of you.”

The restaurant’s second location will open in the spring.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.