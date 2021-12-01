Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office establishes Khaleesi Cuthriell memorial

Khaleesi Cuthriell Memorial
Khaleesi Cuthriell Memorial(Augusta County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced that it has established a memorial site for Khaleesi Cuthriell.

The sheriff’s office is located at 127 Lee Highway, Verona. The memorial is for the family, friends, and the community to remember her life.

The memorial is outside to the left of the main door of the sheriff’s office. The sheriff says the memorial is open 24/7 for those wishing to come, to remember and to honor Khaleesi’s precious life.

“This memorial was established to honor this child and remind the family and our community that the ACSO is working diligently to bring justice for Khaleesi,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

Sheriff Smith requests that those attending the memorial do not paint, attach or deface the building. Toys, flowers, balloons, etc. are welcomed, but not a necessity.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD makes arrest in connection with 2 bodies found near Linda Ln.
(FILE)
Concerns grow over potential COVID-19 case surge in central Virginia

Latest News

Rita Bunch
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital announces new president
Marcus David Peters was a 24 year old African-American man who was shot and killed by a...
New system aims to improve mental health response
(FILE)
Recount in 1 Virginia House district set for this week
Two women were killed in a head-on crash that occurred during a police pursuit on I-95 in...
Two women killed in head-on crash during police pursuit on I-95