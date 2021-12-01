Albemarle Circuit Court closed temporarily

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many people trying to get into the Albemarle Circuit Court Wednesday, December 1, were surprised when the doors were locked.

Chief of Facilities and Operations Bill Strother says the court has been closed due to oil smoke that was coming from the elevator Tuesday evening.

There was no fire or water damage.

“The structure of the building is fine, we’re just working on the clean up there. The biggest concern is just the odor of the hydraulic oil smell. It’s not necessarily the kind of other hazard in the facility,” Strother said.

The conditions are being reassessed to determine when it is safe to reopen the building.

