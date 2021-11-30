VDH: 969,116 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,710 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 969,116 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, November 30, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,907.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,710, 26 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,697,593, an increase of 26,029 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,702, 51 more than yesterday.

NOTE: VDH only updates cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Vaccine in Virginia:

VDH reports as of Nov. 29: 6,339,264 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 74.3% of the population. Also, 5,530,226 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 64.8% of Virginia’s population. Meanwhile, 1,231,560 have received a booster/third dose.

VDH tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly.

As of Nov. 20: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 4,997, 164.1 hospitalizations, and 59.01 deaths.

As of Nov. 20, there have been 59,808 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 2,046 hospitalizations and 744 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,510, Charlottesville = 5,522, Fluvanna County = 2,948, Greene County = 2,343, Louisa County = 3,531, Nelson County = 1,452.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,706, Bath County = 512, Buena Vista = 1,420, Harrisonburg = 8,489, Highland County = 194, Lexington = 1,629, Rockbridge County = 2,283, Rockingham County = 9,790, Staunton = 3,540, Waynesboro = 3,774.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,936, Fauquier County = 7,515, Madison County = 1,104, Orange County = 4,022, Rappahannock County = 635.

Click here for the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 in Virginia Dashboard

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

PREVIOUS UPDATES

Monday, November 29 - 967,209 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,433.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,684.

The total number of people tested is 14,671,564.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,651.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,486, Charlottesville = 5,525, Fluvanna County = 2,941, Greene County = 2,334, Louisa County = 3,524, Nelson County = 1,449.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,680, Bath County = 510, Buena Vista = 1,419, Harrisonburg = 8,469, Highland County = 192, Lexington = 1,627, Rockbridge County = 2,279, Rockingham County = 9,776, Staunton = 3,541, Waynesboro = 3,771.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,911, Fauquier County = 7,490, Madison County = 1,096, Orange County = 4,009, Rappahannock County = 634.

Friday, November 26 - 963,739 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,267.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,635, 19 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,625,278, an increase of 25,357 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,571, 27 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,455, Charlottesville = 5,515, Fluvanna County = 2,922, Greene County = 2,322, Louisa County = 3,488, Nelson County = 1,448.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,633, Bath County = 508, Buena Vista = 1,414, Harrisonburg = 8,450, Highland County = 190, Lexington = 1,621, Rockbridge County = 2,270, Rockingham County = 9,739, Staunton = 3,530, Waynesboro = 3,764.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,886, Fauquier County = 7,445, Madison County = 1,089, Orange County = 3,999, Rappahannock County = 627.

Thursday, November 25 - 962,472 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,781.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,616, 19 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,599,921, an increase of 68,900 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,544, 17 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,442, Charlottesville = 5,503, Fluvanna County = 2,915, Greene County = 2,320, Louisa County = 3,477, Nelson County = 1,447.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,622, Bath County = 507, Buena Vista = 1,412, Harrisonburg = 8,442, Highland County = 190, Lexington = 1,618, Rockbridge County = 2,266, Rockingham County = 9,724, Staunton = 3,522, Waynesboro = 3,763.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,877, Fauquier County = 7,429, Madison County = 1,085, Orange County = 3,993, Rappahannock County = 627.

Wednesday, November 24 - 960,691 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,535.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,597, 24 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,531,021, an increase of 30,580 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,527, 21 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,424, Charlottesville = 5,492, Fluvanna County = 2,903, Greene County = 2,316, Louisa County = 3,459, Nelson County = 1,440.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,587, Bath County = 506, Buena Vista = 1,411, Harrisonburg = 8,437, Highland County = 190, Lexington = 1,618, Rockbridge County = 2,257, Rockingham County = 9,714, Staunton = 3,516, Waynesboro = 3,762.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,864, Fauquier County = 7,406, Madison County = 1,083, Orange County = 3,975, Rappahannock County = 626.

Tuesday, November 23 - 959,156 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,586.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,573, 25 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,531,021, an increase of 24,603 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,506, 241 fewer than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,409, Charlottesville = 5,484, Fluvanna County = 2,897, Greene County = 2,312, Louisa County = 3,445, Nelson County = 1,440.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,571, Bath County = 504, Buena Vista = 1,404, Harrisonburg = 8,433, Highland County = 190, Lexington = 1,618, Rockbridge County = 2,252, Rockingham County = 9,702, Staunton = 3,515, Waynesboro = 3,759.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,847, Fauquier County = 7,387, Madison County = 1,079, Orange County = 3,959, Rappahannock County = 622.

Monday, November 22 - 957,570 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,097.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,548.

The total number of people tested is 14,506,418.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,747.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,386, Charlottesville = 5,475, Fluvanna County = 2,886, Greene County = 2,302, Louisa County = 3,445, Nelson County = 1,437.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,559, Bath County = 500, Buena Vista = 1,401, Harrisonburg = 8,426, Highland County = 190, Lexington = 1,616, Rockbridge County = 2,251, Rockingham County = 9,702, Staunton = 3,507, Waynesboro = 3,751.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,834, Fauquier County = 7,365, Madison County = 1,074, Orange County = 3,952, Rappahannock County = 620.

Friday, November 19 - 953,460 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,762.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,492, 23 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,424,539, an increase of 37,293 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,684, 71 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,342, Charlottesville = 5,453, Fluvanna County = 2,858, Greene County = 2,293, Louisa County = 3,427, Nelson County = 1,425.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,511, Bath County = 500, Buena Vista = 1,396, Harrisonburg = 8,408, Highland County = 189, Lexington = 1,614, Rockbridge County = 2,234, Rockingham County = 9,666, Staunton = 3,498, Waynesboro = 3,738.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,789, Fauquier County = 7,318, Madison County = 1,066, Orange County = 3,920, Rappahannock County = 616.

Thursday, November 18 - 951,698 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,895.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,469, 26 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,387,246, an increase of 44,958 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,634, 71 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,333, Charlottesville = 5,444, Fluvanna County = 2,854, Greene County = 2,291, Louisa County = 3,416, Nelson County = 1,421.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,484, Bath County = 500, Buena Vista = 1,394, Harrisonburg = 8,401, Highland County = 189, Lexington = 1,609, Rockbridge County = 2,229, Rockingham County = 9,651, Staunton = 3,494, Waynesboro = 3,737.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,773, Fauquier County = 7,302, Madison County = 1,061, Orange County = 3,903, Rappahannock County = 615.

Wednesday, November 17 - 949,803 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,532.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,443, 21 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,342,288, an increase of 43,055 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,587, 71 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,311, Charlottesville = 5,443, Fluvanna County = 2,846, Greene County = 2,286, Louisa County = 3,408, Nelson County = 1,416.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,458, Bath County = 499, Buena Vista = 1,387, Harrisonburg = 8,390, Highland County = 188, Lexington = 1,609, Rockbridge County = 2,216, Rockingham County = 9,643, Staunton = 3,486, Waynesboro = 3,733.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,756, Fauquier County = 7,281, Madison County = 1,051, Orange County = 3,884, Rappahannock County = 611.

Tuesday, November 16 - 947,271 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,210.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,422, 30 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,299,233, an increase of 23,134 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,516, 27 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,279, Charlottesville = 5,423, Fluvanna County = 2,824, Greene County = 2,269, Louisa County = 3,388, Nelson County = 1,410.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,433, Bath County = 498, Buena Vista = 1,382, Harrisonburg = 8,366, Highland County = 188, Lexington = 1,609, Rockbridge County = 2,208, Rockingham County = 9,617, Staunton = 3,471, Waynesboro = 3,729.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,725, Fauquier County = 7,243, Madison County = 1,045, Orange County = 3,864, Rappahannock County = 608.

Monday, November 15 - 946,061 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 871.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,392.

The total number of people tested is 14,276,099.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.4%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,489.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,268, Charlottesville = 5,417, Fluvanna County = 2,816, Greene County = 2,266, Louisa County = 3,386, Nelson County = 1,409.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,422, Bath County = 499, Buena Vista = 1,382, Harrisonburg = 8,352, Highland County = 188, Lexington = 1,605, Rockbridge County = 2,204, Rockingham County = 9,610, Staunton = 3,465, Waynesboro = 3,726.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,710, Fauquier County = 7,229, Madison County = 1,043, Orange County = 3,862, Rappahannock County = 605.

Friday, November 13 - 942,837 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,466.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,321, 27 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,216,468, an increase of 32,262 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,407, 47 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,250, Charlottesville = 5,401, Fluvanna County = 2,800, Greene County = 2,256, Louisa County = 3,369, Nelson County = 1,404.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,392, Bath County = 497, Buena Vista = 1,373, Harrisonburg = 8,345, Highland County = 188, Lexington = 1,600, Rockbridge County = 2,192, Rockingham County = 9,582, Staunton = 3,460, Waynesboro = 3,713.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,691, Fauquier County = 7,196, Madison County = 1,030, Orange County = 3,833, Rappahannock County = 604.

Thursday, November 11 - 941,371 COVID-19 cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,588.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,294, 33 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,184,206, an increase of 39,978 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,360, 45 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,234, Charlottesville = 5,395, Fluvanna County = 2,785, Greene County = 2,247, Louisa County = 3,358, Nelson County = 1,401.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,365, Bath County = 496, Buena Vista = 1,367, Harrisonburg = 8,332, Highland County = 188, Lexington = 1,601, Rockbridge County = 2,186, Rockingham County = 9,564, Staunton = 3,453, Waynesboro = 3,704.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,676, Fauquier County = 7,182, Madison County = 1,026, Orange County = 3,820, Rappahannock County = 602.

Wednesday, November 10 - 939,783 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,407.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,261, 36 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,144,228, an increase of 29,145 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,315, 65 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,222, Charlottesville = 5,392, Fluvanna County = 2,773, Greene County = 2,244, Louisa County = 3,348, Nelson County = 1,400.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,346, Bath County = 496, Buena Vista = 1,363, Harrisonburg = 8,318, Highland County = 187, Lexington = 1,595, Rockbridge County = 2,177, Rockingham County = 9,554, Staunton = 3,450, Waynesboro = 3,696.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,665, Fauquier County = 7,162, Madison County = 1,026, Orange County = 3,808, Rappahannock County = 601.

Tuesday, November 9 - 938,376 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,448.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,225, 35 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,115,123, an increase of 27,890 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,250, 49 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,204, Charlottesville = 5,392, Fluvanna County = 2,757, Greene County = 2,245, Louisa County = 3,334, Nelson County = 1,398.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,325, Bath County = 492, Buena Vista = 1,355, Harrisonburg = 8,314, Highland County = 186, Lexington = 1,595, Rockbridge County = 2,173, Rockingham County = 9,536, Staunton = 3,448, Waynesboro = 3,689.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,639, Fauquier County = 7,151, Madison County = 1,022, Orange County = 3,796, Rappahannock County = 598.

Monday, November 8 - 936,928 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 913.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,190.

The total number of people tested is 14,087,233.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,201.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,186, Charlottesville = 5,385, Fluvanna County = 2,752, Greene County = 2,242, Louisa County = 3,318, Nelson County = 1,393.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,309, Bath County = 491, Buena Vista = 1,353, Harrisonburg = 8,313, Highland County = 184, Lexington = 1,594, Rockbridge County = 2,171, Rockingham County = 9,524, Staunton = 3,445, Waynesboro = 3,688.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,623, Fauquier County = 7,125, Madison County = 1,020, Orange County = 3,787, Rappahannock County = 598.

Friday, November 5 - 933,542 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,369.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,125, 36 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,006,183, an increase of 31,259 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,097, 73 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,157, Charlottesville = 5,370, Fluvanna County = 2,726, Greene County = 2,230, Louisa County = 3,291, Nelson County = 1,385.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,262, Bath County = 491, Buena Vista = 1,339, Harrisonburg = 8,296, Highland County = 182, Lexington = 1,588, Rockbridge County = 2,160, Rockingham County = 9,499, Staunton = 3,429, Waynesboro = 3,679.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,591, Fauquier County = 7,091, Madison County = 1,010, Orange County = 3,760, Rappahannock County = 590.

Thursday, November 4 - 932,173 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,494.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,089, 37 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,974,924, an increase of 32,086 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.4%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,024, 58 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,147, Charlottesville = 5,365, Fluvanna County = 2,722, Greene County = 2,226, Louisa County = 3,273, Nelson County = 1,381.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,242, Bath County = 491, Buena Vista = 1,338, Harrisonburg = 8,292, Highland County = 182, Lexington = 1,588, Rockbridge County = 2,151, Rockingham County = 9,488, Staunton = 3,425, Waynesboro = 3,673.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,557, Fauquier County = 7,065, Madison County = 1,004, Orange County = 3,751, Rappahannock County = 589.

Wednesday, November 3 - 930,679 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,435.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,052, 32 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,942,838, an increase of 31,379 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 38,966, 38 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,122, Charlottesville = 5,358, Fluvanna County = 2,713, Greene County = 2,226, Louisa County = 3,257, Nelson County = 1,380.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,234, Bath County = 491, Buena Vista = 1,334, Harrisonburg = 8,284, Highland County = 182, Lexington = 1,587, Rockbridge County = 2,150, Rockingham County = 9,476, Staunton = 3,420, Waynesboro = 3,664.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,538, Fauquier County = 7,055, Madison County = 1,003, Orange County = 3,744, Rappahannock County = 586.

Tuesday, November 2 - 929,244 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,245.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,020, 36 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,911,459, an increase of 25,304 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 38,928, 76 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,107, Charlottesville = 5,351, Fluvanna County = 2,707, Greene County = 2,233, Louisa County = 3,254, Nelson County = 1,378.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,195, Bath County = 491, Buena Vista = 1,332, Harrisonburg = 8,271, Highland County = 180, Lexington = 1,583, Rockbridge County = 2,147, Rockingham County = 9,462, Staunton = 3,417, Waynesboro = 3,654.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,527, Fauquier County = 7,039, Madison County = 1,000, Orange County = 3,735, Rappahannock County = 582.

Monday, November 1 - 927,999 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 834.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,984.

The total number of people tested is 13,886,155.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 38,852.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,090, Charlottesville = 5,347, Fluvanna County = 2,696, Greene County = 2,222, Louisa County = 3,247, Nelson County = 1,377.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,191, Bath County = 491, Buena Vista = 1,329, Harrisonburg = 8,273, Highland County = 180, Lexington = 1,578, Rockbridge County = 2,142, Rockingham County = 9,456, Staunton = 3,413, Waynesboro = 3,651.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,523, Fauquier County = 7,021, Madison County = 996, Orange County = 3,732, Rappahannock County = 580.

Friday, October 29 - 924,771 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,646.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,907, 37 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,815,410, an increase of 35,341 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 38,717, 73 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,069, Charlottesville = 5,337, Fluvanna County = 2,674, Greene County = 2,214, Louisa County = 3,222, Nelson County = 1,363.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,168, Bath County = 490, Buena Vista = 1,321, Harrisonburg = 8,253, Highland County = 180, Lexington = 1,572, Rockbridge County = 2,128, Rockingham County = 9,418, Staunton = 3,398, Waynesboro = 3,637.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,494, Fauquier County = 6,987, Madison County = 990, Orange County = 3,705, Rappahannock County = 577.

Thursday, October 28 - 923,125 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,495.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,870, 43 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,780,069, an increase of 33,773 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 38,644, 109 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,054, Charlottesville = 5,336, Fluvanna County = 2,657, Greene County = 2,212, Louisa County = 3,217, Nelson County = 1,357.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,159, Bath County = 488, Buena Vista = 1,313, Harrisonburg = 8,251, Highland County = 179, Lexington = 1,566, Rockbridge County = 2,122, Rockingham County = 9,399, Staunton = 3,392, Waynesboro = 3,630.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,482, Fauquier County = 6,971, Madison County = 989, Orange County = 3,688, Rappahannock County = 577.

Wednesday, October 27 - 921,630 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,631.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,827, 34 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,746,296, an increase of 33,504 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 38,535, 69 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,036, Charlottesville = 5,331, Fluvanna County = 2,644, Greene County = 2,211, Louisa County = 3,206, Nelson County = 1,354.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,141, Bath County = 485, Buena Vista = 1,311, Harrisonburg = 8,244, Highland County = 179, Lexington = 1,563, Rockbridge County = 2,118, Rockingham County = 9,385, Staunton = 3,386, Waynesboro = 3,626.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,473, Fauquier County = 6,955, Madison County = 987, Orange County = 3,679, Rappahannock County = 576.

Tuesday, October 26 - 919,999 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,299.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,793, 48 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,712,792, an increase of 28,254 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.2%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 38,466, 69 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,030, Charlottesville = 5,326, Fluvanna County = 2,627, Greene County = 2,207, Louisa County = 3,201, Nelson County = 1,349.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,130, Bath County = 485, Buena Vista = 1,303, Harrisonburg = 8,230, Highland County = 178, Lexington = 1,561, Rockbridge County = 2,115, Rockingham County = 9,359, Staunton = 3,381, Waynesboro = 3,623.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,458, Fauquier County = 6,939, Madison County = 988, Orange County = 3,671, Rappahannock County = 575.

Monday, October 25 - 918,700 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 943.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,745.

The total number of people tested is 13,684,538.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 38,397.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,006, Charlottesville = 5,318, Fluvanna County = 2,615, Greene County = 2,205, Louisa County = 3,197, Nelson County = 1,354.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,116, Bath County = 482, Buena Vista = 1,297, Harrisonburg = 8,220, Highland County = 177, Lexington = 1,561, Rockbridge County = 2,107, Rockingham County = 9,339, Staunton = 3,378, Waynesboro = 3,618.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,445, Fauquier County = 6,922, Madison County = 986, Orange County = 3,660, Rappahannock County = 575.

Friday, October 22 - 914,755 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,655.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,668, 44 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,600,739, an increase of 40,352 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 38,269, 75 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,955, Charlottesville = 5,308, Fluvanna County = 2,597, Greene County = 2,196, Louisa County = 3,170, Nelson County = 1,338.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,070, Bath County = 475, Buena Vista = 1,282, Harrisonburg = 8,192, Highland County = 176, Lexington = 1,554, Rockbridge County = 2,086, Rockingham County = 9,283, Staunton = 3,366, Waynesboro = 3,598.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,407, Fauquier County = 6,883, Madison County = 980, Orange County = 3,644, Rappahannock County = 574.

Thursday, October 21 - 913,100 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,779.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,624, 86 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,560,387, an increase of 104,309 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 38,194, 66 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,929, Charlottesville = 5,308, Fluvanna County = 2,593, Greene County = 2,188, Louisa County = 3,158, Nelson County = 1,338.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,041, Bath County = 470, Buena Vista = 1,279, Harrisonburg = 8,185, Highland County = 176, Lexington = 1,552, Rockbridge County = 2,080, Rockingham County = 9,265, Staunton = 3,358, Waynesboro = 3,594.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,394, Fauquier County = 6,867, Madison County = 977, Orange County = 3,632, Rappahannock County = 570.

Wednesday, October 20 - 911,321 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,822.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,585, 99 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,456,078, an increase of 63,527 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 38,128, 87 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,910, Charlottesville = 5,298, Fluvanna County = 2,583, Greene County = 2,185, Louisa County = 3,149, Nelson County = 1,334.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,019, Bath County = 464, Buena Vista = 1,276, Harrisonburg = 8,172, Highland County = 174, Lexington = 1,554, Rockbridge County = 2,073, Rockingham County = 9,233, Staunton = 3,351, Waynesboro = 3,581.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,377, Fauquier County = 6,851, Madison County = 977, Orange County = 3,622, Rappahannock County = 567.

Tuesday, October 19 - 909,499 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,617.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,486, 52 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,456,078, an increase of 27,387 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 38,041, 76 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,899, Charlottesville = 5,290, Fluvanna County = 2,568, Greene County = 2,182, Louisa County = 3,141, Nelson County = 1,326.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,970, Bath County = 457, Buena Vista = 1,270, Harrisonburg = 8,156, Highland County = 171, Lexington = 1,552, Rockbridge County = 2,067, Rockingham County = 9,221, Staunton = 3,350, Waynesboro = 3,577.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,356, Fauquier County = 6,827, Madison County = 975, Orange County = 3,604, Rappahannock County = 566.

Monday, October 18 - 907,882 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,227.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,486.

The total number of people tested is 13,456,078.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 37,965.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,878, Charlottesville = 5,273, Fluvanna County = 2,555, Greene County = 2,177, Louisa County = 3,134, Nelson County = 1,323.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,964, Bath County = 456, Buena Vista = 1,272, Harrisonburg = 8,143, Highland County = 170, Lexington = 1,552, Rockbridge County = 2,063, Rockingham County = 9,202, Staunton = 3,342, Waynesboro = 3,572.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,331, Fauquier County = 6,818, Madison County = 969, Orange County = 3,591, Rappahannock County = 563.

Friday, October 15 - 902,938 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since Thursday is 2,357.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,391, an increase of 46 since Thursday.

The total number of people tested is 13,366,135, an increase of 45,568 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 37,767, 72 more than Thursday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,834, Charlottesville = 5,248, Fluvanna County = 2,542, Greene County = 2,163, Louisa County = 3,098, Nelson County = 1,304.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,884, Bath County = 452, Buena Vista = 1,261, Harrisonburg = 8,128, Highland County = 168, Lexington = 1,540, Rockbridge County = 2,042, Rockingham County = 9,147, Staunton = 3,322, Waynesboro = 3,551.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,269, Fauquier County = 6,776, Madison County = 960, Orange County = 3,563, Rappahannock County = 559.

Thursday, October 14 - 900,581 COVID-19 cases

The number of newly reported cases since Thursday is 2,603.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,345, an increase of 60 since yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,320,567, an increase of 42,976 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 37,695, 82 more than yesterday.

Wednesday, October 13 - 897,978 COVID-19 cases

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,359.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,285, 66 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,277,591, an increase of 33,790 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 37,613, 99 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,788, Charlottesville = 5,227, Fluvanna County = 2,534, Greene County = 2,143, Louisa County = 3,073, Nelson County = 1,290.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,981, Bath County = 445, Buena Vista = 1,237, Harrisonburg = 8,073, Highland County = 168, Lexington = 1,534, Rockbridge County = 2,032, Rockingham County = 9,025, Staunton = 3,301, Waynesboro = 3,395.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,262, Fauquier County = 6,720, Madison County = 954, Orange County = 3,531, Rappahannock County = 551.

Tuesday, October 12 - 895,619 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since Friday is 7,460.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,219.

The total number of people tested is 13,243,801.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 37,514.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,770, Charlottesville = 5,216, Fluvanna County = 2,528, Greene County = 2,134, Louisa County = 3,061, Nelson County = 1,288.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,945, Bath County = 441, Buena Vista = 1,228, Harrisonburg = 8,062, Highland County = 167, Lexington = 1,530, Rockbridge County = 2,027, Rockingham County = 9,007, Staunton = 3,300, Waynesboro = 3,379.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,228, Fauquier County = 6,699, Madison County = 950, Orange County = 3,521, Rappahannock County = 546.

Monday, October 11 - NA

Sunday, October 10 - NA

Saturday, October 9 - NA

Friday, October 8 - 888,159 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,836.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,075, 44 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,127,263, an increase of 44,769 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 37,264, 102 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,709, Charlottesville = 5,175, Fluvanna County = 2,506, Greene County = 2,106, Louisa County = 3,022, Nelson County = 1,274.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,836, Bath County = 429, Buena Vista = 1,207, Harrisonburg = 8,027, Highland County = 165, Lexington = 1,525, Rockbridge County = 2,008, Rockingham County = 8,930, Staunton = 3,279, Waynesboro = 3,351.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,196, Fauquier County = 6,636, Madison County = 940, Orange County = 3,481, Rappahannock County = 538.

Thursday, October 7 - 885,323 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,886.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,031, 32 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,082,494, an increase of 44,837 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.2%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 37,162, 78 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,697, Charlottesville = 5,164, Fluvanna County = 2,495, Greene County = 2,080, Louisa County = 2,999, Nelson County = 1,271.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,802, Bath County = 428, Buena Vista = 1,203, Harrisonburg = 8,010, Highland County = 165, Lexington = 1,523, Rockbridge County = 2,001, Rockingham County = 8,904, Staunton = 3,273, Waynesboro = 3,333.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,150, Fauquier County = 6,604, Madison County = 938, Orange County = 3,463, Rappahannock County = 535.

Wednesday, October 6 - 882,437 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,919.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,999, 44 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,037,657, an increase of 40,639 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 37,084, 90 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,674, Charlottesville = 5,150, Fluvanna County = 2,480, Greene County = 2,064, Louisa County = 2,969, Nelson County = 1,259.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,755, Bath County = 425, Buena Vista = 1,191, Harrisonburg = 7,989, Highland County = 164, Lexington = 1,513, Rockbridge County = 1,995, Rockingham County = 8,870, Staunton = 3,262, Waynesboro = 3,318.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,135, Fauquier County = 6,581, Madison County = 934, Orange County = 3,449, Rappahannock County = 532.

Tuesday, October 5 - 878,518 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,428.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,955, 47 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 12,997,018, an increase of 32,943 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 36,994, 81 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,641, Charlottesville = 5,140, Fluvanna County = 2,468, Greene County = 2,052, Louisa County = 2,941, Nelson County = 1,254.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,690, Bath County = 421, Buena Vista = 1,185, Harrisonburg = 7,946, Highland County = 163, Lexington = 1,508, Rockbridge County = 1,989, Rockingham County = 8,823, Staunton = 3,250, Waynesboro = 3,303.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,111, Fauquier County = 6,541, Madison County = 923, Orange County = 3,415, Rappahannock County = 522.

Monday, October 4 - 877,090 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,779.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,908.

The total number of people tested is 12,964,075.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 36,913.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,621, Charlottesville = 5,138, Fluvanna County = 2,465, Greene County = 2,052, Louisa County = 2,936, Nelson County = 1,250.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,665 Bath County = 422, Buena Vista = 1,181, Harrisonburg = 7,947, Highland County = 163, Lexington = 1,507, Rockbridge County = 1,988, Rockingham County = 8,820, Staunton = 3,244, Waynesboro = 3,298.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,110, Fauquier County = 6,534, Madison County = 919, Orange County = 3,408, Rappahannock County = 522.

Sunday, October 3 - NA

Saturday, October 2 - NA

Friday, October 1 - 869,328 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,552.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,806, 56 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 12,854,826, an increase of 37,296 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 36,711, 73 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,560, Charlottesville = 5,096, Fluvanna County = 2,442, Greene County = 2,017, Louisa County = 2,894, Nelson County = 1,231.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,468, Bath County = 417, Buena Vista = 1,159, Harrisonburg = 7,889, Highland County = 159, Lexington = 1,496, Rockbridge County = 1,969, Rockingham County = 8,728, Staunton = 3,208, Waynesboro = 3,271.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,064, Fauquier County = 6,458, Madison County = 906, Orange County = 3,350, Rappahannock County = 520.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.