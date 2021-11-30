Advertise With Us
Sunny, breezy and milder

Nice warming trend
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A disturbance that brought flurries to the region overnight, has moved east. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. A steady southwest wind will warm temperatures into the 50s today and tomorrow. The warmest days of the week will be Thursday and Friday, when temperatures will be well into the 60s. Another disturbance will approach the region Wednesday, increasing cloudiness. Our next chance for measurable rain will be Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold, Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: around 40

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

