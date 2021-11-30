Sunny, breezy and milder
Nice warming trend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A disturbance that brought flurries to the region overnight, has moved east. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. A steady southwest wind will warm temperatures into the 50s today and tomorrow. The warmest days of the week will be Thursday and Friday, when temperatures will be well into the 60s. Another disturbance will approach the region Wednesday, increasing cloudiness. Our next chance for measurable rain will be Monday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold, Low: mid 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: around 40
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
