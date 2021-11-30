Staffing shortage affecting Troy post office

TROY, Va. (WVIR) - We’ve had lots of calls from people who get mail from the Troy Post Office; some are missing out on important medication, others needed checks from the government. For all, answers have been few and far between.

“We got mail for the first time in 11 days this past Sunday, and it was a fairly significant pile of mail, but I’m sure it’s nowhere near what we’ve been missing,” Troy resident Ricky Bywaters said.

The issue started off slowly. “We went two or three days without getting mail and didn’t really pay much attention to it,” Bywaters said.

After a week of delays Bywaters went to see what was going on.

“I was told there that would probably be eight days to two weeks before we get a mail, that they had three other mail carriers with illnesses or injuries,” Bywaters said. “I asked could I go ahead and pick my mail up while I was there, and they said that they couldn’t give me the mail over the counter, that when they have mail carriers out, they don’t sort those routes so that mail wasn’t sorted to hand out.”

Bywaters wants his mail but is also concerned about older people in his neighborhood.

“My concern is a lot of older people that live live here that depend on the mail to get their prescriptions, their monthly security checks or income checks, and this time of year with Thanksgiving and Christmas packages being mailed and shipped. Everything’s kind of at a standstill for us,” he said.

The USPS said in a statement: “The Troy Post Office has been operating under normal business hours. There have been some brief mail delivery delays recently, but carriers from nearby offices help with coverage when needed. We thank our customers for their understanding and continued support.”

The Troy post office says it is closed from 12 to 1 for lunch, and has reduced hours on Saturday. It is also hiring.

