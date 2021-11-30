Shelter for Help in Emergency holds donation drive on Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Shelter for Help in Emergency gathered on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall Monday, November 29, for toiletry and cash donations.

People dropped off things like paper towels and soap.

The donations will help the organization continue to provide safety to people leaving abusive relationships.

“We offer services like emergency shelter, which is in our name. We also offer counseling and we offer legal advocacy. We can help someone navigate the very complex court system if they need a protective order, or they need help getting custody and things like that,” SHE Community Engagement Coordinator Liesel Robinson said.

She says State Farm Agent Hunter Wyant, as well as certified property manager Eddie Karoliussen helped with the event.

For those who missed Monday’s event, click here to donate.

