Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Shelter for Help in Emergency holds donation drive on Downtown Mall

SHE
SHE(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Shelter for Help in Emergency gathered on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall Monday, November 29, for toiletry and cash donations.

People dropped off things like paper towels and soap.

The donations will help the organization continue to provide safety to people leaving abusive relationships.

“We offer services like emergency shelter, which is in our name. We also offer counseling and we offer legal advocacy. We can help someone navigate the very complex court system if they need a protective order, or they need help getting custody and things like that,” SHE Community Engagement Coordinator Liesel Robinson said.

She says State Farm Agent Hunter Wyant, as well as certified property manager Eddie Karoliussen helped with the event.

For those who missed Monday’s event, click here to donate.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD makes arrest in connection with 2 bodies found near Linda Ln.
Tonita Lorice Smith
Charlottesville police asking for help finding missing woman
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle

Latest News

VCU (FILE)
Mold closes VCU dorm, displacing more than 400 students
(FILE)
VDH: 969,116 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,710 deaths
Greg Beam, Executive Director of SDDA in Staunton, holding up their logo to be put on Santa's...
Santa has a new ride as Staunton Christmas parade returns
The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic in Fishersville provides free dental care inside SAW area...
Giving Tuesday donations to support free dental visits for hundreds of Shenandoah Valley kids