One day before start date Charlottesville announces interim city manager has withdrawn from job

By Madison McNamee
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s new interim city manager is out, a day before he was supposed to start the job. The announcement was made in a special meeting on Tuesday, November 30. His withdrawal leaves the city government without a leader.

Marc Woolley says this was his decision, and it has nothing to do with city politics. It has to do with family.

He resigned over a week ago. In a phone call Woolley said, “the counselors, the city of Charlottesville, all welcomed me with open arms and I appreciate that but it just turned out to be not a good fit for my spouse and my kids.”

Woolley repeated it’s not about Charlottesville, it’s not about the council.

City Council went into a closed session on Tuesday afternoon to discuss and consider Woolley’s withdrawal.

“On November 21, Marc Woolley reached out to me,” Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker said. “He informed me that he for personal reasons, would not be taking the job in the city of Charlottesville.”

City Council previously stated it planned to hire a permanent city manager in April 2022, and Woolley mentioned he was interested in that position, prior to his resignation.

“In the short term, Mr. Sanders and Ms. Marshall will continue to serve on these are their enhanced duties,” Charlottesville City Councilor Heather Hill said.

Council wanted to have this meeting earlier, but this was the first opportunity they could all get together.

“At this time council is considering going into a contract with a firm for interim services,” Hill said. “We’re going to be working through with staff on what that the best and most efficient process would would be for that. We’ve made no decisions to that matter.”

Council says it is trying to identify a firm to work with as soon as possible and it is anticipating to have more information for the public in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

