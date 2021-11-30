Advertise With Us
Nelson Co. School Board wants input on superintendent search

Nelson County Schools sign.
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With Dr. Martha Eagle’s upcoming retirement, Nelson County will be left with a void at the helm for its schools.

There’s a way you can voice your two cents on who should be the next superintendent.

“This is like the most important thing that a school board does is hire the superintendent, and so we don’t want to do that just by ourselves,” Nelson Co. School Board Chair Margaret Clair said. “We want to involve everybody in the community.”

There’s a survey open to anyone in the county aimed at targeting values and personality traits for potential candidates.

“We really want to hear from everybody,” Clair said. “Survey doesn’t take very long, will take a little bit of thought.”

The survey is available online, but there’s also other ways to access it: “They have hard copies at the schools and we have hard copies at the library, so you don’t have to be online to do it,” Clair said. “There’s a QR code. We made some flyers.”

The goal is to have the position filled by July 1, 2022. There’s an opportunity for public comment on January 13, 2022.

To access the survey click here.

