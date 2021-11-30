Neighborhood pop-up art gallery opens in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pop-up art gallery in Charlottesville is officially open for business, but you won’t spend hundreds or thousand on the art. Everything in it is free.

“What would we be without art? Life would be pretty darn bland,” artist Donna Kaiser said.

The art display at 1010 Grove Street isn’t just an ordinary art gallery.

“This is a sardine can, that has bottle tops, and a little tin. Cut out. Bird and then some Mardi Gras beads around it. So bringing things together that you would never think to put together,” Kaiser said.

Neighbors can put their creative art inside and leave with something at no cost.

“We have pieces in it now and neighbors are putting things in and my husband and I have some things in and my daughter has,” Kaiser said.

Ezerelda Corbett lives down the street and started putting art she made at home, in the case.

“It’s really cool how like there’s libraries all over the place and I think it’s, this is really cool too. It’s nice to feel like you’re part of a community,” Corbett said.

If you find yourself on Grove Street, check out the art. You may find something that you’ll treasure forever.

“Making something new is really it’s fun. It’s real, it’s uplifting. You feel inspired, and you hope that other people will get some of that inspired feeling from looking at it,” Kaiser said.

